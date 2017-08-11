Championship
Birmingham15:00Bristol City
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Bristol City

Lukas Jutkiewicz
Lukas Jutkiewicz scored 11 goals in 38 league games for Birmingham last season
    Birmingham will once again be without striker Lukas Jutkiewicz, who continues his recovery from a calf injury.

    Defender Cheick Keita has an ongoing groin problem, while veteran captain Paul Robinson may feature after being suspended for their season opener.

    Bristol City defender Aden Flint is unlikely to take part after being the subject of three failed bids by Blues.

    Sweden Under-21 winger Niclas Eliasson could make his debut, while forwards Milan Djuric and Matty Taylor are out.

    SAM's prediction
    Home win - 39%Draw - 29%Away win - 32%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    Match facts

    • Birmingham are unbeaten in their last 13 leagues games against Bristol City, winning 10, including each of the last three at St. Andrew's.
    • Bristol City have scored just four goals in their last nine Championship games against Birmingham, failing to score on seven of those occasions.
    • Clayton Donaldson has scored four goals in his last five league starts against Bristol City, including a hat-trick for Blues in September 2015.
    • Birmingham forward Che Adams has netted in both of his Championship appearances against Bristol City, scoring both home and away in 2016-17.
    • Bristol City have won five of their last seven league matches, losing only once in this run, to Birmingham on the final day of 2016-17.
    • On opening weekend, Bristol City had 10 shots on target in the first 35 minutes against Barnsley (3-1 win and 11 shots on target in total) - no other Championship side mustered more than six.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Bristol City11003123
    2QPR11002023
    3Leeds11003213
    4Cardiff11001013
    5Ipswich11001013
    6Nottm Forest11001013
    7Preston11001013
    8Sheff Utd11001013
    9Wolves11001013
    10Aston Villa10101101
    11Derby10101101
    12Fulham10101101
    13Hull10101101
    14Norwich10101101
    15Sunderland10101101
    16Bolton100123-10
    17Birmingham100101-10
    18Brentford100101-10
    19Burton100101-10
    20Middlesbrough100101-10
    21Millwall100101-10
    22Sheff Wed100101-10
    23Barnsley100113-20
    24Reading100102-20
    View full Championship table

