Brentford v Nottingham Forest

Sergi Canos scored four goals in 18 appearances for Brentford last season

Brentford are waiting to see if winger Sergi Canos (ankle) is fit to play.

Dan Bentley, John Egan, Josh McEachran, Ryan Woods, Lasse Vibe and Jota are set to return after being rested in the EFL Cup win over AFC Wimbledon.

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton, a former Bees manager, has no new injury concerns but Matty Cash and Jamie Ward still out.

The Reds made 11 changes for the cup win over Shrewsbury and could revert to the team that beat Millwall.

Forest boss Mark Warburton told BBC Radio Nottingham:

"Brentford are a very talented squad and will give us a different kind of game to the last league game against Millwall but we are looking forward to the challenge.

"It's a tremendous old football ground. There is a great atmosphere, a good playing surface and a good team. I am very much looking forward to going back, seeing some old friends and hopefully delivering a good performance.

"I was there a long time. I had tremendous backing and support from the board. We saw the squad build and develop and I have very fond memories."

SAM's prediction Home win - 54% Draw - 25% Away win - 21%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

