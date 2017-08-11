Middlesbrough v Sheffield United

Middlesbrough are looking for their first league points of the season after losing at Wolves last week

Middlesbrough should have a full squad to choose from for Saturday's first home game of the season.

Boro allowed Marten De Roon to join Atalanta, so there will be at least one change from their loss at Wolves.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder is set to name the team that started the win over Brentford after making 11 changes for the EFL Cup win against Walsall.

Striker James Hanson (hamstring) is a doubt for the visitors.

SAM's prediction Home win - 52% Draw - 26% Away win - 22%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts