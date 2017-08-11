Ross County v Aberdeen

Ryan Dow headed in a late winner for County when Aberdeen visited Dingwall last December

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text updates on the BBC Sport website

Ross County's Tim Chow misses out with a head injury and cannot play until the stitches have been removed.

Ross Draper could make his Dingwall debut after making the switch from Inverness but Billy McKay is not expected to feature as he builds up his fitness following groin surgery.

New Aberdeen signing Stevie May goes straight into the squad.

Fellow striker Adam Rooney is back in training after a hamstring injury and will travel with the team to Dingwall.

Match stats

After winning three of their first four meetings with Aberdeen in the Premiership (D1), Ross County have since won just three from 12 (D1 L8)

None of the past 10 top flight meetings have been draws, with Aberdeen winning seven

County are aiming to extend their unbeaten league run to 10 games - they haven't accomplished such a feat since March 2013

The Dons were the only Premiership team to keep a clean sheet in their opening fixture last weekend and managed another blank in Wednesday's cup win at Hamilton

Pre-match views:

Ross County manager Jim McIntyre: "We've generally bounced back well from setbacks during my time here. When we have a poor result, we always respond well.

"We will need a top performance this time though. Aberdeen have started the season very strongly, as you'd expect.

"I think Derek has recruited well, but equally we have had some good performances and results here in the past couple of seasons so we know we're more than capable of winning.

"They know they will be in a competitive match. It's up to us to put our game on to them.

"We need to make sure it's their heads who go down and we don't let them play. We aim to make it an uncomfortable day for them."

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes: "It's our fourth game in nine days. We're mindful of how physically demanding that is on the team. But we've managed to come back from Cyprus last week and get two victories with two clean sheets.

"Jim (McIntyre) and his team prior to Wednesday night were on a very strong unbeaten run and had started the season well. We're well aware of the dangerous players they've got."