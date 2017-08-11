St Johnstone v Motherwell

Motherwell reached the last eight in the League Cup with Wednesday's win at Ross County

St Johnstone midfielder Paul Paton returns from suspension after missing the midweek League Cup defeat to Partick Thistle.

Striker Chris Kane has joined Queen of the South on loan until January along with defender Jason Kerr.

Motherwell winger Elliot Frear will undergo a late fitness test on a groin injury while Craig Tanner and George Newell are struggling with knocks.

Left-back Steven Hammell remains out with a hamstring injury.

Match stats

St Johnstone are unbeaten in their past five games against Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership (W4 D1)

Motherwell have picked up just one win from the previous 10 league meetings (D2 L7)

It has been 20 games since Saints last drew a league match (W11 L9)

Motherwell have kept only one clean sheet in their past 23 Premiership away matches

Pre-match views:

St Johnstone goalkeeper Alan Mannus: "It's been and up-and-down start to the season. We had a good result on Saturday at Kilmarnock and a good performance with it.

"But it was the opposite on Tuesday against Thistle. A poor result and a poor display. Hopefully it flips again on Saturday.

"I know (Motherwell goalkeeper) Trevor Carson well. I've roomed with him quite a bit while away with Northern Ireland over the last few years.

"He's a good goalkeeper and I think he will do a good job for Motherwell. He's right, playing up here does give you that platform to show what you can do, especially in the games against Rangers and Celtic.

"You're also in the highest division in Scotland, so that helps too."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "There is a lot of confidence in the team and in the camp.

"We have won five games out of six at the start of the season and there is belief and when there is belief you can start building a team spirit, fans start to believe in what the players are doing as well so there is a good feeling around the place at the moment.

"It is important to get off to a good start, by no means are we getting too carried away with what we have done.

"We got into the next round of the cup. We lost our first league game so it is now of paramount importance that we get something out of Saturday."