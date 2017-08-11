West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth

West Brom stalwart Gareth McAuley scored the winner the last time these sides met at The Hawthorns.

TEAM NEWS

New signings Jay Rodriguez and Ahmed Hegazi are set to make their West Brom debuts against Bournemouth.

Gareth McAuley is sidelined with a thigh problem, while James Morrison is unavailable because of a knee injury.

Jermain Defoe will make his Premier League bow for Bournemouth if he overcomes a groin injury, but Junior Stanislas is out with a similar issue.

Asmir Begovic and defender Nathan Ake are in contention following their respective moves from Chelsea.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Alistair Mann: "According to last season's table this is a meeting of the ninth and 10th best clubs in the country. The challenge now for both managers is to harness the positivity created from those encouraging campaigns.

"The timing of Tony Pulis' decision to extend his stay at The Hawthorns validates his and the club's satisfaction with the steady progress being made, while Eddie Howe's admission that he has turned down several suitors shows how confident he is in the direction that the Cherries are heading.

"The summer has naturally seen personnel changes. Principally for the Baggies, the acquisition of Jay Rodriguez and the departure of Darren Fletcher.

"For Bournemouth, the permanent return of popular loanees Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake and Jermain Defoe has understandably garnered great optimism."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Bromwich Albion head coach Tony Pulis: "I'm delighted to extend my contract because it continues the stability within the club, which is essential for its progress.

"We can never underestimate just how important it is to keep our place in a league that is now the most famous and the most followed in the world. Neither can we underestimate how difficult that is."

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I'm very much looking forward to this season. We're in a good place and I'm really pleased with the pre-season that we've had.

"I'm pleased to have done our main transfer business early. Sometimes things don't work out but we've been lucky this year.

"We're a smaller, tighter squad then we were at this stage last season but I think the quality is higher and that could be a key difference."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom beat Bournemouth for the first time in four Premier League fixtures in February, with Gareth McAuley scoring the winner at The Hawthorns.

This fixture provides the only meeting of British managers in the Premier League this weekend.

West Bromwich Albion

The Baggies have won just two of their 11 opening Premier League games (D3, L6), but one of those victories was last season against Crystal Palace.

They haven't scored a Premier League goal at The Hawthorns in four matches, losing each game 1-0. The last time they went longer in the top flight without scoring at home was a six-match goal drought in 1921.

Albion had the worst record in the division from the start of April, earning just two points from eight matches - and failing to score in six of them.

Salomon Rondon has failed to score at home in the Premier League since his hat-trick of headers against Swansea in December 2016 - a barren streak of 906 minutes.

AFC Bournemouth

Bournemouth have lost both of their opening day Premier League games: 1-0 to Aston Villa in 2015 and 3-1 to Manchester United last season.

Their ninth-place finish in the Premier League last season was the highest in the club's 118-year history.

The Cherries conceded 38 away Premier League goals last season - only Watford and Hull conceded more.

Jermain Defoe could become only the fifth player to score in 17 different Premier League seasons.

Defoe has scored five times on the opening day; only Wayne Rooney can better that total, with seven opening-day strikes.

