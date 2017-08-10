Watford v Liverpool

Liverpool have won their opening match of the season in the past four Premier League campaigns

TEAM NEWS

Watford are set to give debuts to some of their new signings, who include record £18.5m purchase Andre Gray and Brazilian forward Richarlison.

But they could be without skipper Troy Deeney, who has had a groin injury.

Liverpool could be without Philippe Coutinho, who has a back problem but captain Jordan Henderson should be fit after recovering from a virus.

Daniel Sturridge's thigh problem will be assessed but Adam Lallana faces two months out with his own thigh injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Steve Bower: "Liverpool will set off with anticipation but also further expectation, following only a second top-four finish in eight seasons.

"A large proportion of those expectations could hinge on whether Philippe Coutinho is still at the club at the start of September.

"There is little debate about Jurgen Klopp's team going forward - they have scored 133 Premier League goals since his arrival - but defensive questions still remain.

"The first boost for Watford is they start the season all conversing in the same language, and Marco Silva has increased their goal threat with the arrivals of Andre Gray and Brazillian Richarlison. It will be intriguing to see how another new manager sets about improvement.

"One of the hardest tests is first up - trying to curb Liverpool's attacking instincts."

Twitter: @SteveBowercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Marco Silva: "Our main goal is to continue to stay in the Premier League, but we want to do better than the last two seasons.

"That's important as well to us, and the way I work is to think game-by-game, prepare week-by-week, and be strong on matchdays."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Everyone is thinking about the Champions League qualifier but Watford is the first target.

"We are in a good shape. The players are in a good mood, attitude in all the training sessions [is] really good."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have won the past three meetings, scoring nine goals and conceding just one.

Watford have lost four of their last five home games against Liverpool in the top flight.

Watford

Watford are on their longest top-flight losing streak, having lost their last six matches at the end of the 2016-17 season.

The Hornets have never won on the opening day of a Premier League season (D2, L2). The last time they began a top-flight campaign with a win was in 1987-88 but they went on to be relegated.

New boss Mario Silva was unbeaten in his first seven home Premier League games as a manager (W6, D1) when at Hull last season.

Silva's Hull side beat Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool 2-0 at the KCOM Stadium in February.

Liverpool

Liverpool are looking to win on the opening day of a Premier League season for the fifth time in a row.

Three of their previous four opening-day defeats in the Premier League have come away from Anfield.

Liverpool won their final four Premier League away fixtures last season.

They are aiming to keep five consecutive league clean sheets for the first time in a decade.

Jurgen Klopp's heaviest defeat as Liverpool manager came against Watford in December 2015, when his side lost 3-0 at Vicarage Road.

