Everton v Stoke City

Wayne Rooney last played in the Premier League for Everton back in 2004.

TEAM NEWS

Wayne Rooney will make his first league appearance for Everton in 13 years, while Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane are among the likely debutants.

Midfielders Ross Barkley and James McCarthy are out with groin and knee injuries respectively.

There could be Stoke debuts for Darren Fletcher, Max Choupo-Moting and on-loan Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma.

Manager Mark Hughes says Saido Berahino, whose fitness was questioned last season, is "in great shape".

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Yes, Everton will miss Romelu Lukaku, but getting five players in for roughly the money from his sale could make them this transfer window's big winners.

"If they add Gylfi Sigurdsson to the squad pot too, then Ronald Koeman surely has the ingredients to make it a 'magnificent seven' scrap at the top rather than the usual 'big six'.

"Stoke's transfer business so far has been a little uninspiring, but as they begin a 10th successive Premier League season we can be confident that there'll be an 11th.

"They are notoriously slow starters though, and I don't see that changing.

"Wayne Rooney's homecoming is the biggest pre-match story - and I sense it might be afterwards too."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Everton manager Ronald Koeman: "You smell and feel the motivation of the players to start this Saturday. That is a good signal for everybody.

"Saturday will be a difficult game. We followed Stoke in pre-season, they had a lot of games.

"They have made some changes to their team, they lost Marko Arnautovic and brought in some new players. Playing Stoke City is always a battle, home or away."

Stoke manager Mark Hughes: "Everyone is fed up of friendlies, and we just all want the season to start now.

"Everton have got a good side and they've spent money from letting good players go, perhaps similar to Southampton a couple of years ago.

"It's always a close game when we play Everton - a draw and they won by a single goal last season. There is always a turnover of players at this stage and you don't know until you start playing where you are."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

This is a tough opening game for the Potters but, even if they make another bad start, I am never seriously worried about Stoke - whenever I have done in the past they always start winning.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton are unbeaten in three games against Stoke (W2, D1), having lost the previous three.

Everton

Everton's last four Premier League campaigns have all begun with a draw, with three of them ending 2-2. Their only opening-match victory in the last nine seasons came in 2012-13, when they beat Manchester United 1-0 at Goodison Park.

The Toffees have scored 30 Premier League goals at home in 2017, more than any other side - and five more than they managed in the whole of 2016.

Everton earned 43 points at home last season, their highest tally for 27 years. Their only defeats came against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Wayne Rooney has won all 10 Premier League matches he has scored in at Goodison Park - seven for Everton and three for Manchester United..

Stoke City

Stoke are embarking on their 10th consecutive Premier League season.

Stoke's only previous victory on the opening day of a Premier League season came in 2009 (D3, L5).

The Potters have won away from home just twice in 2017.

Mark Hughes hasn't won any of his past six Premier League fixtures on the opening weekend (D2, L4), a run which covers three clubs: Fulham, QPR and Stoke.

Saido Berahino has gone 26 Premier League appearances without a goal. He last scored in West Brom's 3-2 home victory over Crystal Palace in February 2016.

