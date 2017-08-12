Scottish Championship
Morton15:00St Mirren
Venue: Cappielow Park, Scotland

Greenock Morton v St Mirren

Line-ups

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 8Forbes
  • 3Murdoch
  • 12Tidser
  • 10Thomson
  • 9Quitongo
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 7Oliver
  • 14Harkins
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 16Strapp
  • 18McManus
  • 26Iredale
  • 30McGowan

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 3Irvine
  • 15Baird
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 2Demetriou
  • 11Smith
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShane
  • 10Morgan
  • 9Sutton
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 5Buchanan
  • 8Duffy
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 19Stewart
  • 21Stewart
  • 31O'Keefe
  • 44Eckersley
Referee:
William Collum

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth11004133
2St Mirren11003123
3Dundee Utd11001013
4Dunfermline10101101
5Livingston10101101
6Dumbarton10100001
7Morton10100001
8Inverness CT100101-10
9Falkirk100113-20
10Brechin100114-30
