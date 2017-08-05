Frankie Sutherland: Former Queens Park Ranger joins Bromley
-
- From the section Football
National League side Bromley have signed former Queens Park Rangers midfielder Frankie Sutherland.
The 23-year-old left QPR in the summer of 2016 and went on to to join Woking in the fifth tier before moving down a division to play for Whitehawk.
Bromley becomes the former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international's ninth club in five years.
"He has vast experience for such a young man and he'll be a fantastic acquisition," said boss Neil Smith.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.