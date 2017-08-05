EFL: Five things you may have missed on the opening Saturday of the season

Luton's James Collins celebrates the return of the BBC's EFL Five Things You May Have Missed

After three and a half months of Saturdays without football, the EFL finally exploded back into life this weekend with a truck-load of drama, excitement and incident across the three divisions.

BBC Sport has pulled together some of the highlights that might have passed you by on a humdinger of an afternoon.

"Don't mention the score..."

Luton's media team showing a sense of humour at full-time

If you cast your mind back a couple of decades, you may remember a video called 'Danny Baker's Right Hammerings' Or was it 'Freak Football'? Either way, in it Danny refers to the indignity, the pain and the shame of the Videprinter spelling out your team's scoreline after a heavy defeat.

It is a sentiment that will ring true tonight for Yeovil Town fans.

Luton Town, with a hat-trick from James Collins, ran riot at Kenilworth Road, winning 8-2 (EIGHT) against the bedraggled Glovers in League Two.

It was the first time since 1955 the Hatters had scored eight in a Football League game and the first time since 1988 they had been involved in a game that produced 10 or more goals. As for Yeovil, it equals the margin of their heaviest EFL defeat, a painful 6-0 loss to Stevenage in 2012.

"That was as good a day as we possibly could have had," Hatters boss Nathan Jones told BBC Three Counties Radio, in something of an understatement.

One-fifth of them came in the Luton-Yeovil game...

Forget the first goal

Charlton striker Lee Novak had never received a red card in the EFL before today

It's all about the first dismissal. That dubious 'honour' for the 2017-18 season goes to Lee Novak.

The Charlton Athletic forward walked after just six minutes in their League One game against Bristol Rovers for a tackle on Stuart Sinclair.

However, the Addicks still ran out 1-0 winners thanks to defender Patrick Bauer's first-half goal.

Familiar name in Canaries colours

Bryan Gunn is in the Norwich hall of fame and made almost 400 appearances for the Canaries

If there is one thing that starts to make a person feel old, then it is when you see the sons of players you grew up with starting to play professional football.

Angus Gunn is the latest one and as a goalkeeper he is a chip off the old block, following in the footsteps of father Bryan to make his first-team debut for Norwich City at Fulham.

The 21-year-old, who joined the club from Manchester City in the summer, could not keep a clean sheet but made some key saves to keep his side in the game before Nelson Oliveira cancelled out Russell Martin's own goal to earn the Canaries a point.

Oliveira meanwhile was left on the bench and after marking his substitution with a well-taken goal, whipped his bright yellow top off and ran to his manager Daniel Farke to hand him the slightly sweaty polyester, seemingly in a defiant protest about being left out of the starting XI.

Unhappy to be left on the bench?

"He wants to start, it was a sign for the guys and for me," a laughing Farke told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"He's emotional, and full of passion. I'm relaxed about it. We'll speak about it but I'm content with his performance. Thank God he scored."

Sky Blue optimism?

Jodi Jones had not scored in his previous six appearances for Coventry before his treble.

Coventry City's past few seasons have been pretty miserable - their EFL Trophy victory at Wembley last season aside.

Relegation to the bottom tier of English football's professional league structure for the first time since 1958-59 was a nadir for the Sky Blues.

Sometimes you need to take a step back to take two steps forward and that seems to be the mantra for Mark Robins' side.

Jodi Jones has certainly taken to life at the Ricoh Arena in style. He scored all three goals in the opening day win against Notts County to get the Sky Blues up and running in front of a 10,000-plus crowd.

Forest Green make their bow and Lincoln return

If the 2011 census is to go by, only 653 people within the population of Nailsworth would be locked out of Forest Green Rovers' New Lawn Stadium.

Of all the towns and cities to have hosted a Football League team, Nailsworth in Gloucestershire is one of the smallest with a population of just 5,800.

The town is the home of Forest Green Rovers, promoted to the EFL for the first time in their history last season. Not bad given they only joined the Conference in 1998.

It's been an impressive rise, winning at Wembley in last season's National League play-offs and began with a point after a 2-2 draw against Barnet - even if they did let slip a two-goal lead.

Meanwhile, last season's National League champions Lincoln City - back in the EFL for the first time since 2010-11 - drew 2-2 against promotion hopefuls Wycombe.