Swansea City 4-0 Sampdoria

Net gain: Tammy Abraham makes sure of Swansea's third goal against Sampdoria

Swansea left out Gylfi Sigurdsson once again as they brushed Sampdoria aside in their final friendly before the Premier League season starts.

Everton and Leicester have had £40m bids rejected for the Iceland midfielder, who Swansea value at £50m.

Leroy Fer's header put the Swans 1-0 up, before Sampdoria's Ricky Alvarez put a back pass into his own net.

Tammy Abraham bundled in a third and then Federico Fernandez nodded in to complete the rout.