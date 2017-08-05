NI League Cup: Ballymena to start defence against Knockbreda

From the section

Ballymena's 2-0 victory over Carrick Rangers saw them lift the League Cup for the first time in their history

Ballymena United will begin their defence of the League Cup against Championship side Knockbreda.

The draw for the second round also sees Premiership champions Linfield hosting Lisburn Distillery and Crusaders meeting Dundela at Seaview.

Cliftonville face Banbridge Town, Glenavon will entertain Donegal Celtic and Glentoran go up against Loughgall.

Coleraine will travel to Larne with the 16 matches to played on Tuesday, 29 August.

Bet McLean League Cup second round

Portadown v H&W Welders

Institute v Moyola Park

Warrenpoint Town v Sport & Leisure Swifts/Lurgan Celtic

Banbridge Town v Cliftonville

Queen's University v Dergview

Carrick Rangers v Dergview

Ballymena Utd v Knockbreda

Larne v Coleraine

Loughgall v Glentoran

PSNI v Limavady Utd

Newington v Ballyclare Comrades

Lisburn Distillery v Linfield (at Windsor Park)

Newry City v Dungannon Swifts

Glenavon v Donegal Celtic

Ballinamallard Utd v Tobermore Utd

Dundela v Crusaders (at Seaview)