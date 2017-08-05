Scottish League Two round-up: McCracken helps Blue Toon beat Annan

David McCracken signed for Peterhead from Falkirk this summer

David McCracken's second goal since arriving from Falkirk helped relegated Peterhead get their League Two campaign off to a flyer against Annan Athletic.

Jim McInally's side, who lost in the play-offs last season, came from behind to win 2-1 at Galabank.

Stenhousemuir, who also dropped down, lost 3-2 at home to Stirling Albion.

Montrose won 3-1 away to Edinburgh City, Berwick Rangers dumped Clyde by the same score and Elgin City and Cowdenbeath drew 1-1.

Peterhead made it three wins in succession thanks to two goals in the last five minutes.

Defender Peter Watson headed Annan into the lead just before the half-hour mark as the home side sought their first win of the season under new manager Peter Murphy.

But former Falkirk captain McCracken shot Peterhead level and Jamie Stevenson, the one-time Mallorca midfielder, fired home the winner in stoppage time.

Stirling also came from behind to secure a third straight victory, with 18-year-old on-loan Hearts midfielder Callum Morrison playing a prominent role.

Midfielder Harrison Paton shot Stenhousemuir into a 21st-minute lead, but former Stenny forward Darren Smith replied just over 10 minutes later after being set up by Liam Caddis.

Mark McGuigan headed the hosts back in front soon after with his second goal since arriving from Stranraer, Ross Meechan the provider.

Morrison fired Stirling's second equaliser nine minutes after half-time before setting up forward Ross Kavanagh's winner eight minutes from the end as the Warriors were left still seeking a first win of the season.

Montrose appear to have recovered from three opening League Cup hammerings - conceding 14 goals in the process - as they secured a second win in a row.

Two strikes within two minutes put them in control at Ainslie Park, where Edinburgh are groundsharing with Spartans as Meadowbank Stadium is being redeveloped.

Evergreen striker Chris Templeman fired the first after 28 minutes and Connor McLaren, the forward signed from Stirling, added the second.

Andrew Irving scored twice for Berwick as they defeated Clyde

Defender Iain Campbell put the game beyond the Citizens with a free-kick shortly after the break.

Edinburgh were reduced to 10 men when defender Shaun Harrison was shown a second yellow card with nine minutes left.

The 10 men managed to pull one back two minutes later through on-loan Hibs forward Lewis Allan, but City remain on the hunt for their first win of the season.

Clyde, now with Jim Chapman in charge, are hoping to avoid another play-off to avoid dropping out of the Scottish Professional Football League, but the former Annan boss was left disappointed as two-goal Andrew Irving and Aaron Murrell combined to inspire Berwick to a first win of the season.

The Bully Wee made a positive start, with former Scotland striker David Goodwillie firing them into the lead from 35 yards after 23 minutes.

Irving, the 17-year-old on-loan Hearts midfielder, levelled on the stroke of half-time, set up by Murrell.

Murrell, the 19-year-old striker signed from Dundee United, edged the Wee Rangers in front with seven minutes remaining and then set up Irving for the third with a minute to play.

Elgin avoided a fifth straight defeat thanks to Matthew Cooper's equaliser against Cowdenbeath, but Jim Weir's side have now gone 17 games without a victory.

Defender David Syme headed his third goal of the season for the Blue Brazil, who avoided relegation last season after a penalty shoot-out win over East Kilbride, since arriving from Raith Rovers.

That came after 11 minutes and, although defender Cooper replied just a quarter of an hour later, there were to be no more goals as the visitors ended a run of three straight defeats.