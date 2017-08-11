Norwich City v Sunderland (Sun)

Norwich's Steven Naismith (left) is available again after suspension

Norwich forward Steven Naismith could make his first appearance of the season after completing a three-match ban for his red card at Leeds in April.

Alex Pritchard (ankle) is expected to be out for three months, while defender Timm Klose (leg) is also struggling.

Sunderland are set to welcome back captain Lee Cattermole and full-back Billy Jones, who were rested for their EFL Cup tie at Bury.

Bryan Oviedo, Josh Maja, Paddy McNair and Duncan Watmore are all ruled out.

SAM's prediction Home win - 55% Draw - 25% Away win - 20%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

Match facts