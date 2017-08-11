Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur

Alexsandar Mitrovic scored and was sent off in Newcastle's 5-1 victory over Spurs in 2016

TEAM NEWS

Winger Jacob Murphy and defenders Javier Manquillo and Florian Lejeune could make their debuts for promoted Newcastle on Sunday.

Rafael Benitez is hopeful that last season's top scorer Dwight Gayle will be available despite fitness concerns.

Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier suffered minor ligament damage last weekend and will miss out, along with Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Danny Rose and Erik Lamela are still sidelined by long-term injuries.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "Did Newcastle really go down for a year or did we dream it? I only ask because it seems not much has changed as they kick off their Premier League return with the same fixture they left it with.

"As seems usual, there's frustration on Tyneside over transfer business, with Rafa Benitez' statement that he'll 'try to be sure to get the players we need' sounding vaguely threatening.

"In comparison to Spurs though, The Magpies have been positively splashing the cash, with last season's runners-up looking very light on numbers with ZERO new faces so far.

"Be that as it may, the starting XI is still more than good enough to kick off with a win here."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Spurs were beaten 5-1 at St James' Park on the last day of the 2015-16 season after they had missed out on the title and Newcastle had been relegated.

It is good to see a club like Newcastle back in the top flight but I am expecting a very different outcome this time.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle thrashed Tottenham 5-1 at St James' Park in the most recent meeting in May 2016.

Spurs have won only two of their last 10 Premier League matches at Newcastle (D2, L6): 4-0 in February 2014 and 3-1 in April 2015.

Newcastle United

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches (W3, D3).

The Magpies have won just one opening league match in the last nine seasons (D4, L4) but that was 2-1 against Spurs in 2012.

The past nine Championship winners have failed to win their opening Premier League game the next season (D2, L7).

Rafa Benitez has not lost in his previous eight Premier League home games against Tottenham (W5, D3).

Tottenham Hotspur

This is the seventh successive season that Tottenham will start a Premier League campaign away from home (W2, D1, L3).

Spurs have won 12 of their last 13 Premier League matches, losing the other.

Tottenham won all of their Premier League fixtures against promoted sides over the previous two seasons, with an aggregate score of 34-5.

Harry Kane has scored 20 goals in his last 15 Premier League games against newly-promoted opposition. However, he has never scored a Premier League goal in August.

