Kenneth Zohore: Neil Warnock says striker will stay at Cardiff City

Kenneth Zohore started his career with Copenhagen

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has reiterated that match winning striker Kenneth Zohore will not be sold before the close of the transfer window.

The Danish forward, who was top scorer for the Bluebirds last season, has been linked with moves to Brighton and Hull.

Zohore scored a late winner for Cardiff in their 1-0 victory at Burton, but his boss remains confident of keeping him.

"I hope Ken scores ten goals before the end of the month, he still won't go," Warnock told BBC Wales Sport.

Warnock says Zohore is settled at Cardiff and is in the right place to ensure he gets a big money move in the future.

The Denmark U21 international is contracted to Cardiff until 2020 after agreeing a new deal in April 2017.

"Why would I be counting the days until the deadline?," Warnock said.

"Ken is happy here, in the dressing room after the game I asked him 'has your agent texted you yet' and he said 'yeah'. We have a good laugh!

"I've told him, 'if you don't chase money, it will come to you. If you get 25 goals this year or whatever, you wait and see what's what.'"

Warnock believes the Bluebirds showed at Burton that they have a deeper squad this season to contend in the Championship.

"All I know is that I couldn't have asked for more from the team and the substitutes," he said.

"We are going to need 18-20 players and isn't it nice to have a bench who can change a game, who can win a game?

"Last year we had six subs sometimes and three or four of them kids, and we conceded so many late goals. It is good to (be able to) use the subs to have an influence.

"We have signed good players who want to prove things. We've spent just over £3 million on seven players, we are trying to get value for money."