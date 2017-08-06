Wesley Sneijder: Nice set to sign Netherlands midfielder

Wesley Sneijder is the most capped Dutch player of all time, with 131 appearances

Netherlands midfielder Wesley Sneijder is on the brink of joining Ligue 1 side Nice on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old, who won the Champions League with Inter Milan in 2010, is a free agent after leaving Galatasaray at the end of last season.

Nice announced on Twitter that Sneijder had arrived in France for a medical before completing the deal.

In recent years Nice have signed a series of high-profile names, including Italy striker Mario Balotelli.

They have also signed Hatem Ben Arfa from Newcastle, Brazil centre-back Dante and Morocco playmaker Younes Belhanda in the past two years. Ben Arfa and Belhanda have since left the club.

Sneijder, who played in the 2010 World Cup final for the Netherlands and has won league titles in four countries, is expected to sign a contract on Monday.

He started his career at Dutch giants Ajax before moves to Real Madrid, Inter and Galatasaray.

Nice finished third in Ligue 1 last season and face a two-legged play-off against Napoli later this month to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

On Saturday they lost their opening league match of the season 1-0 to Saint-Etienne.