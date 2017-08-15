Gylfi Sigurdsson: Everton agree £45m deal for Swansea midfielder

Gylfi Sigurdsson has also played for Tottenham, Reading, Shrewsbury and Crewe in England

Everton have agreed a deal to sign Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson for a fee believed to be about £45m.

The Iceland international scored nine goals and contributed 13 assists last season to help the Swans beat the drop.

The 27-year old will have a medical at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Sigurdsson will become Everton's record signing, beating the £31.8m they paid Chelsea for striker Romelu Lukaku in 2014.

A year-long chase

Swansea set an asking price of £50m for Sigurdsson in July after rejecting an offer worth about £40m from Leicester.

The Welsh club then turned down a similar bid from Everton, who had been interested in signing the Iceland playmaker for more than a year.

Sigurdsson said in May he was "not trying to leave" the Swans, having signed a new contract last year to become the club's highest paid player.

The Icelandic midfielder missed the Swans' US tour and friendly with Birmingham "due to the current transfer speculation surrounding him".

He scored 30 goals for Swansea since rejoining them in 2014 after a two-year spell at Tottenham. Spurs are set to benefit from a 10% sell-on clause in the deal, which took Wales full-back Ben Davies and goalkeeper Michel Vorm to White Hart Lane.

Everton have enjoyed a productive transfer window, re-signing Wayne Rooney from Manchester United and spending a potential £30m each on centre-back Michael Keane and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

They have also signed midfielder Davy Klaassen for £23.6m and striker Sandro Ramirez for £5.2m.

However, striker Lukaku joined Manchester United for £75m and Toffees boss Ronald Koeman has indicated that he expects Ross Barkley to leave the club.

More to follow.