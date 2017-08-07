Carl Ikeme: Wolves goalkeeper grateful for support after leukaemia diagnosis
Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has thanked fans and colleagues for their "incredible" support since he was diagnosed with acute leukaemia in July.
The Nigeria international, 31, is undergoing chemotherapy.
"The support you've shown me has been incredible," said Ikeme in a video message played at Molineux before Saturday's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.
"It's really helped me get through these first few weeks and will help me get through the rest of my treatment."
Wolves supporters held cards spelling Ikeme's name before kick-off, Wanderers players wore special T-shirts during their warm-up and the cover of the match programme - designed by ex-Wolves captain Jody Craddock - featured images of the goalkeeper.
Several events raising funds for Birmingham-based charity Cure Leukaemia have been staged since Ikeme's diagnosis, including a 24-hour penalty shoot-out and a sponsored walk before Saturday's game.
The season opener also gave Middlesbrough the chance to show their support for Boro academy player Anthony Renton, who was also diagnosed with leukaemia in July.