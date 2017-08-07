Steve McClaren: Former Derby & England manager shortlisted for Hearts job

Steve McClaren managed Newcastle United between 2015 and 2016, in between stints in charge of Derby County

Former Newcastle, Derby and England manager Steve McClaren is on the shortlist to become the next Hearts head coach, BBC Scotland understands.

It follows the sacking of rookie boss Ian Cathro, whose Tynecastle reign ended after Hearts' League Cup exit.

McClaren, 56, has not managed since March, when he was dismissed by Derby for the second time.

He has registered interest in the role, and will be on the club's final shortlist, to be compiled this week.

McClaren won 12 of his 26 Championship games during his second spell at Derby, losing eight.

A former midfielder, he was an assistant to Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United between 1999 and 2001.

He worked twice under Sven-Goran Eriksson during the Swede's time as England manager and led Middlesbrough to their only major trophy - the 2004 League Cup.

McClaren became England boss in 2006, but his 18-month spell in charge ended when he was sacked following the national team's failure to qualify for Euro 2008.

McClaren has also managed in the Dutch and German top flights, guiding FC Twente to their maiden Eredivisie championship in 2010 as he became the first English coach to win a major European league title since Sir Bobby Robson with Porto in 1996.

