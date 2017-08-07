Kyel Reid: Colchester United sign Coventry City winger on loan until January

Kyel Reid was part of the Coventry team that won the Checkatrade Trophy in April

Colchester United have signed winger Kyel Reid on loan until January from League Two rivals Coventry City.

The 29-year-old made 37 appearances for the Sky Blues last season as they were relegated from League One.

Reid, who has also had spells with Charlton, Bradford and Preston, could make his debut for the U's in Wednesday's EFL Cup first-round tie against Championship side Aston Villa.

Colchester started the season with a 3-1 defeat at Accrington on Saturday.

