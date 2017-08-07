Reading manager Jaap Stam facing lengthy injury list one game into new season

Reading centre-back Tiago Ilori was sent off after fouling QPR striker Pawel Wszolek

Reading boss Jaap Stam needs "extra bodies" to address an injury crisis - just a game into the new season.

Stam only named six out of a possible seven substitutes for Saturday's opening-day defeat at QPR.

The Royals had Tiago Ilori sent off in the 2-0 Championship defeat and now have 10 players injured or suspended.

"We need to get as many players back fit into the squad as soon as we can, but we're also still talking about getting others in," he said.

Reading face Gillingham in the first round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday and then host Fulham in the Championship on Saturday.

Reading's injured and suspended list Roy Beerens (thigh) Yann Kermorgant (hip and groin) Jordan Obita (ankle) Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (knee) Joey van den Berg (ankle) Stephen Quinn (knee) Callum Harriott (hamstring) Paul McShane (hamstring) Garath McCleary (groin) Tiago Ilori (suspended for one match)

"It's not just about getting in extra players now," Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire. "We need to have those extra players to make the squad bigger and add extra quality, everybody knows that.

"We could've put another player from the under-23s on the bench today (at QPR), but if we needed to make changes, we had the players there to make an impact.

"You're always looking at how you can prevent injuries in training, but a lot of them you can't when they're knocks in games or players rolling their ankles."