Martyn Waghorn: Ipswich Town sign Rangers striker on two-year deal

Martyn Waghorn will reunite with former Rangers team-mate Joe Garner at Ipswich

Ipswich Town have signed striker Martyn Waghorn from Rangers on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Waghorn, 27, could make his debut for his new club on Tuesday against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup first round.

After starting his career at Sunderland, he moved to Leicester City before joining Wigan in January 2014.

He then joined Rangers in July 2015, scoring 44 goals in all competitions, including helping the Gers to the Scottish Championship title in 2016.

