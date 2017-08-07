Timothy Fosu-Mensah: Man Utd defender to join Crystal Palace on loan

Fosu-Mensah has made 12 league appearances for Manchester United

Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.

The Dutchman, who joined United as a 16-year-old, was part of the squad for last month's tour of the United States.

The 19-year-old, who has also played in midfield, signed a new contract in October that runs to 2020.

Palace have already signed Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan until the end of the season.