Timothy Fosu-Mensah: Man Utd defender to join Crystal Palace on loan
-
- From the section Football
Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah is to join Crystal Palace on a season-long loan.
The Dutchman, who joined United as a 16-year-old, was part of the squad for last month's tour of the United States.
The 19-year-old, who has also played in midfield, signed a new contract in October that runs to 2020.
Palace have already signed Chelsea and England Under-21 midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan until the end of the season.
- Follow Match of the Day on Instagram for the best photos from the world of football.