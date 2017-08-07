French champions Monaco sign Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal

Algeria international winger Rachid Ghezzal was a free agent after being released by Lyon in June.

French champions Monaco have signed Algeria international winger Rachid Ghezzal, on a deal until June 2021.

The 25-year-old was a free agent following his release by Lyon, his first professional club, in June.

Ghezzal received offers from several clubs across Europe but opted to continue his career in France.

"I have the ambition to continue to play at the highest level so I chose Monaco," Ghezzal told the club's official website.

"I believe in the Monaco project, that they are the French champions and also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League is fantastic.

"After several years in Lyon, I needed a new challenge. Everything is readily available here to have a successful season."

Ghezzal, who started his youth career at Lyon and signed a professional contract in 2010, went on to score 14 goals and provided 20 assists for the club in 119 appearances.

Born in France, he represented his country of birth at youth level before switching allegiance to Algeria.

He made his debut under former manager Christian Gourcuff in a friendly against Qatar in March 2015 and has scored once in 11 appearances for the Desert Foxes.

Ghezzal played all three matches as Algeria exited the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations at the group stage.