Harry Pell: Blackpool target to stay with Cheltenham Town

Harry Pell travelled with Cheltenham for Saturday's season opener at Morecambe but did not feature

Cheltenham Town midfielder Harry Pell has turned down a move to Blackpool.

Pell, 25, discussed personal terms with the League One side, but told fourth-tier Cheltenham's website he had decided to stay with the Robins.

The former Bristol Rovers man has made 92 appearances for Cheltenham since arriving from AFC Wimbledon in 2015.

"I have spent the day discussing terms and decided the right decision was to turn their offer down and remain at Cheltenham," Pell said on Monday.

Cheltenham boss Gary Johnson added: "I, as well I'm sure as are the board, fans and players, am very happy that Pelly has decided to stay at the club."