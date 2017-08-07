Chris Davies: Celtic retain hope of re-signing Patrick Roberts

Patrick Roberts helped Celtic to an unbeaten domestic treble last season

Assistant manager Chris Davies says Celtic still hope to bring Patrick Roberts back to Glasgow.

The Manchester City winger, 20, starred during an 18-month loan stint with the Scottish champions, helping Brendan Rodgers' men clinch a domestic treble.

Davies says Celtic maintain "a constant dialogue" with the player.

"We really enjoyed working with Patrick, there is always going to be a home for him here if that suits everybody," Davies said.

"They have been talking and the situation is always open to a certain extent because the transfer window is still open. We've got the players that are with us working and fighting right now, we've been scoring and creating goals, so if something extra happens then it's all positive, but if not we're ok.

"All I know from our part is that we value the player, rate the player, and I'm sure if it was right for everybody then something would be done. But we can't really control that at the moment, we just focus on our work here and see how that one evolves.

"Pat at the moment is playing for Man City, he's featured for them, so I can't comment too much on it. All I can tell you from my side and speaking for the manager is how much we enjoyed working with him, and the rest will take care of itself."

