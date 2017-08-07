Wolves' Barry Douglas says European experiences have changed him as a footballer

Barry Douglas (right) played in the Europa League while at Lech Poznan

New Wolves left-back Barry Douglas says playing in Poland and Turkey has transformed his footballing outlook.

The 27-year-old returned to the UK this summer, four years after leaving Dundee United for Lech Poznan followed by a spell at Konyaspor.

"There's so many different aspects of the game you see, different points of view from different countries," Douglas told BBC WM.

"Being back here is a new adventure again, a new manager, new ideas."

In 2010, before joining Dundee United, Douglas was playing to just hundreds of fans at Queen's Park; five years later he was lifting the Ekstraklasa title with Lech Poznan in Poland in front of crowds over 40,000.

"I went over and saw the place and it looked exciting," Douglas said.

"I did well and then the opportunity came to go to Turkey. At that point I was probably a lot more open-minded to go anywhere, so I embraced it.

"It was more than just football, it was a chance to see parts of the world you would never see.

"It's definitely opened my eyes - it's a big world out there, it's not just limited to Britain."

Douglas, who made his Wolves debut in Saturday's 1-0 win over Middlesbrough. is now hoping to bring his experience to the Molineux dressing room - and still hopes one day to receive a first Scotland call-up.

"It's an exciting time to be at Wolves," he said.

"They've clearly shown that they have big ambitions, which as a player is great because it gives us a lot of big targets to hit.

"It's everybody's ambition to play for their country. If it happens, it happens. I just need to focus on doing well for myself and for my club."