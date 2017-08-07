Manchester United: Jose Mourinho would 'fight' to sign Gareth Bale from Real Madrid

Bale helped Madrid win the Champions League and La Liga under Zinedine Zidane last season

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says he will "fight with other coaches" to sign Gareth Bale if Real Madrid are willing to sell the Wales forward.

Bale, 28, joined the Spanish giants for a world record fee of £85m from Premier League side Tottenham in 2013.

Europa League holders United meet Madrid, who won the Champions League, in the Uefa Super Cup on Tuesday.

"If he plays, it is the clearest signal that he is staying there," said the former Real manager.

Mourinho said Bale featuring in Skopje would mean "he is in the plans of the coach and the club, and it is in his own plans and ambitions to stay there".

"Then I won't even think about it. If he is not in the club's plans and it is true that a player like Bale is at the departure gate, I will try to be there waiting for him at the other side."

Bale committed his future to Madrid at the end of last season, saying he was happy to stay with the 12-time European champions.

Last October, he signed a new deal to stay at the Bernabeu until 2022.

The former Tottenham player has won the Champions League in three of his four seasons at the club, also helping them win the Spanish La Liga title - their first since 2012 - last season.

Bale was only a substitute in the Cardiff final after missing large parts of the season with ankle and calf injuries.

He made just 17 league starts for Zinedine Zidane's side and has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Madrid are also reportedly keen on signing teenage Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe in a £160m deal.