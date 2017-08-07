Stoke City sign Cameroon winger Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Choupo-Moting has played at the World Cup and in the Champions League

Stoke City have signed Cameroon winger Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a three-year deal after his contract ran out at German club Schalke.

Choupo-Moting, 28, is their fourth signing of the summer after Darren Fletcher, Kurt Zouma and Josh Tymon.

"Eric has been on our radar for several years and we actually tried to bring him to the club four years ago," chief executive Tony Scholes said.

Stoke open their Premier League season with a trip to Everton on Saturday.

Choupo-Moting, who has also played for Hamburg and Mainz, has made 200 Bundesliga appearances and played in the Champions League with Schalke.

A former Germany youth international, he switched international allegiance to Cameroon in 2010.

He represented the Indomitable Lions at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and has won 48 caps, scoring 13 goals.

