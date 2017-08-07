Kaiyne Woolery: Swindon Town sign Wigan Athletic forward for £350,000
League Two side Swindon Town have signed Wigan Athletic forward Kaiyne Woolery for £350,000.
The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Wiltshire club.
He helped Forest Green Rovers clinch promotion last term with 16 National League appearances in a half-season loan deal, and Rovers were interested in signing him on a permanent basis.
"I got a promotion last year and I came here to get another one," Woolery told Swindon's club website.
The former Notts County loanee made one league appearance for the Latics after signing on a free transfer from Bolton in 2016.
