Kaiyne Woolery: Swindon Town sign Wigan Athletic forward for £350,000

Kaiyne Woolery scored twice in the 2016-17 National League promotion final at Wembley

League Two side Swindon Town have signed Wigan Athletic forward Kaiyne Woolery for £350,000.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Wiltshire club.

He helped Forest Green Rovers clinch promotion last term with 16 National League appearances in a half-season loan deal, and Rovers were interested in signing him on a permanent basis.

"I got a promotion last year and I came here to get another one," Woolery told Swindon's club website.

The former Notts County loanee made one league appearance for the Latics after signing on a free transfer from Bolton in 2016.

