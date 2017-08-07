Tom Field: Bradford City sign Brentford defender on loan until January
-
- From the section Football
Bradford City have signed Brentford defender Tom Field on loan until January.
The 20-year-old made 17 appearances for the Championship side last season.
The Bantams will be without full-back Adam Chicksen for at least six weeks after he suffered a fractured cheekbone against Blackpool on Saturday.
Boss Stuart McCall told the club website: "Tom played in some good Championship games last season and Brentford think very highly of him."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.