Tom Field: Bradford City sign Brentford defender on loan until January

Tom Field scored his first Brentford goals in the FA Cup win over Eastleigh in January 2017

Bradford City have signed Brentford defender Tom Field on loan until January.

The 20-year-old made 17 appearances for the Championship side last season.

The Bantams will be without full-back Adam Chicksen for at least six weeks after he suffered a fractured cheekbone against Blackpool on Saturday.

Boss Stuart McCall told the club website: "Tom played in some good Championship games last season and Brentford think very highly of him."

