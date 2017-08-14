Brentford v Bristol City
Brentford winger Sergi Canos could feature for the first time this season when they face Bristol City on Tuesday.
The Spaniard has missed all three of the Bees' fixtures so far because of an ankle injury.
Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan, who played in Saturday's defeat by Birmingham City despite struggling with an ankle problem, is rated as 50-50 for the game at Griffin Park.
The Robins are still without injured forwards Matty Taylor and Milan Djuric.
Match facts
- Brentford have collected 16 points from a possible 18 in their last six league meetings against Bristol City, winning five and drawing one.
- The Robins have not kept a league clean sheet against the Bees at Griffin Park in their last 12 attempts, last doing so in a goalless draw in January 1997.
- The last Bristol City manager to beat Brentford was current manager Lee Johnson's father Gary, in a League Cup tie in August 2009.
- Bobby Reid has scored three goals in his two Championship appearances for Bristol City so far this season, as many as he netted in 30 league appearances for the Robins throughout 2016-17.
- Jota has had a hand in seven goals in his last seven league appearances for Brentford (four goals, three assists).