Cardiff City v Sheffield United
- From the section Football
Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock may start Lee Tomlin against Sheffield United as the Championship leaders aim for three wins out of three.
The attacker was among the Bluebirds' substitutes in their 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to South Wales.
The Blades' 20-game unbeaten run was ended with defeat by Middlesbrough, their first loss since January.
Match facts
- Cardiff have only managed a victory in one of their last five Championship home games against Sheffield United (D2 L2), with the last two meetings ending 1-1.
- However, the Welsh outfit have only lost one of their last eight league encounters against the Blades (W3 D4).
- Neil Warnock is set to meet his former club Sheffield United for the eighth time since he left them in 2007; he's lost only one of those seven meetings (W3 D3), a 2-0 defeat as Crystal Palace manager in December 2009.
- Cardiff have won both of their opening two games to a league season for the first time since 2011-12 - the Bluebirds have never won their first three games of a league season in their entire history.
- Sheffield United's Billy Sharp has scored just 12 goals in his 61 Championship appearances since the start of 2013-14 - this compared to 51 goals in 90 League One appearances over the last two seasons.