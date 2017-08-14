Cardiff City v Sheffield United

Lee Tomlin has made two appearances for Cardiff City since joining from Bristol City in July

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock may start Lee Tomlin against Sheffield United as the Championship leaders aim for three wins out of three.

The attacker was among the Bluebirds' substitutes in their 3-0 win against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to South Wales.

The Blades' 20-game unbeaten run was ended with defeat by Middlesbrough, their first loss since January.

Match facts