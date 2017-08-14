Championship
Hull19:45Wolves
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Leonid Slutsky
Hull City have yet to lose a competitive match under Russian boss Leonid Slutsky
    Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could name the same starting XI that thrashed Burton Albion 4-1 on Saturday, as there are no new injury concerns.

    Midfielder Kevin Stewart has been close to selection in recent weeks after recovering from an ankle problem.

    Wolves will be without midfielder Dave Edwards, who has sustained an injury in training having been left out of the squad for their first three games.

    Helder Costa (ankle), Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Ben Marshall (hip) are still out.

    Match facts

    • Hull City have won four of their last five home league encounters against Wolves (D1), as well as scoring at least twice in 12 of their last 15 home fixtures.
    • Hull are one of two teams to put double figures past Wolves in the league, doing so in December 1919 (10-3), with Man Utd the other (10-1, October 1892).
    • Wolves are looking to win their opening three league matches of a season for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign.
    • Abel Hernandez - who scored a hat-trick for Hull at the weekend - has attempted more shots than any other Championship player this season (12).

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff22004046
    2Wolves22003036
    3Nottm Forest22005326
    4Ipswich22003126
    5Hull21105234
    6Sunderland21104224
    7QPR21103124
    8Leeds21103214
    9Preston21101014
    10Bristol City21014313
    11Birmingham21012203
    12Middlesbrough21011103
    13Sheff Utd21011103
    14Fulham20202202
    15Bolton201134-11
    16Millwall201112-11
    17Sheff Wed201112-11
    18Norwich201124-21
    19Derby201113-21
    20Reading201113-21
    21Aston Villa201114-31
    22Brentford200235-20
    23Barnsley200225-30
    24Burton200215-40
    View full Championship table

