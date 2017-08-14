Hull City v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Hull City have yet to lose a competitive match under Russian boss Leonid Slutsky

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could name the same starting XI that thrashed Burton Albion 4-1 on Saturday, as there are no new injury concerns.

Midfielder Kevin Stewart has been close to selection in recent weeks after recovering from an ankle problem.

Wolves will be without midfielder Dave Edwards, who has sustained an injury in training having been left out of the squad for their first three games.

Helder Costa (ankle), Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Ben Marshall (hip) are still out.

Match facts