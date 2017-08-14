Hull City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
- From the section Football
Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky could name the same starting XI that thrashed Burton Albion 4-1 on Saturday, as there are no new injury concerns.
Midfielder Kevin Stewart has been close to selection in recent weeks after recovering from an ankle problem.
Wolves will be without midfielder Dave Edwards, who has sustained an injury in training having been left out of the squad for their first three games.
Helder Costa (ankle), Phil Ofosu-Ayeh and Ben Marshall (hip) are still out.
Match facts
- Hull City have won four of their last five home league encounters against Wolves (D1), as well as scoring at least twice in 12 of their last 15 home fixtures.
- Hull are one of two teams to put double figures past Wolves in the league, doing so in December 1919 (10-3), with Man Utd the other (10-1, October 1892).
- Wolves are looking to win their opening three league matches of a season for the first time since the 1998-99 campaign.
- Abel Hernandez - who scored a hat-trick for Hull at the weekend - has attempted more shots than any other Championship player this season (12).