Leeds United v Fulham

Goalkeeper Rob Green has recovered from a knee injury and is available for selection against Fulham on Tuesday.
The ex-England international's return is the only change following Saturday's draw against Preston as Gaetano Berardi and Matthew Pennington remain out.
Fulham will be without suspended defender Tomas Kalas, who was sent off after 39 seconds in the draw at Reading on Saturday.
Tom Cairney is a doubt after pulling up in the warm up before the Royals game.
Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen told BBC Radio Leeds:
"Everyone is disappointed after that last game. I'm happy they are disappointed, that means they wanted to win. That is not a problem for me.
"To lift them up, I believe knowing who we are playing next will lift them because we will face one of the best teams in the league - one that plays the best football. That is extra motivation for them.
"They have a lot of quality. They like to have possession of the ball and move well.
"We need to be very focused and concentrate during the game to make sure we don't give them too much space."
Match facts
- Leeds and Fulham have drawn each of their last four league games by a 1-1 scoreline. Only four times in Football League history has there been a sequence of five successive 1-1 draws between two clubs.
- Leeds have failed to win any of their last three league games (D2 L1) against Fulham at Elland Road, this is after seven wins in their previous nine (D1 L1).
- Tom Cairney has scored in his last four league matches against Leeds (four goals) - three for Fulham and one for Blackburn.
- Chris Wood scored in every league match played at Elland Road on a Tuesday last season for Leeds, netting five goals in five games, including one against Fulham last August.
- The Whites have kept 11 clean sheets in their last 15 home league games.