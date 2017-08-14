Reading v Aston Villa (Tues)

Leandro Bacuna completed his move to Reading from Aston Villa on Sunday

Leandro Bacuna could make his Reading debut against his former club after joining the Royals on Sunday when Aston Villa visit the Madejski Stadium.

Midfielder Garath McCleary (groin) will hope to feature for the first time this season after returning to training.

Aston Villa may be without Ahmed Elmohamady after the full-back needed stitches in a cut lip sustained in the defeat by Cardiff City on Saturday.

Winger Andre Green (groin) is doubtful having missed the trip to Cardiff.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Every time Villa come to the Madejski Stadium, their fans are very vocal and fill almost the whole stand behind the goal.

"Our fans need to be very loud as well to compete against them.

"Their team is one where a lot of money has been spent again in pre-season, they want to go up and make it difficult for everyone playing against them.

"We're aware of that and that they're a very good team. But, against good teams, sometimes you can do very well."

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce told BBC WM:

"Playing away from home has been our Achilles heel since I arrived and, to be brutally honest, I haven't been able to address it in the six months I've been here.

"I can't address it quickly enough. We've shown flashes of it so far this season, but when we're away from home, we just haven't got enough.

"The one thing that my teams have had over the years to be successful is resilience."

Match facts