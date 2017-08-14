Millwall v Ipswich Town

From the section

Millwall defender Jake Cooper (right) has recovered from an ankle injury

Defender Jake Cooper could return to the Millwall line-up against Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe may also feature for the Lions against his former club at The Den.

Ipswich are without defenders Adam Webster (ankle) and Tommy Smith (back), while Freddie Sears and Flynn Downes (both foot) are also doubts.

With midfielder Kevin Bru granted permission to leave, Adam McDonnell comes into Mick McCarthy's squad.

Match facts