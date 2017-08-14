Championship
Birmingham19:45Bolton
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Bolton Wanderers

Isaac Vassell
Isaac Vassell joined Birmingham from Luton for an undisclosed fee on Monday
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

    Birmingham City give a debut to new signing Isaac Vassell after the striker joined from Luton on Saturday.

    But Blues are without Maikel Kieftenbeld, who was sent off in the win over Bristol City, while David Davis, Che Adams and Jonathan Grounds all picked up injuries in that game.

    Filipe Morais is unlikely to start for Bolton, having missed much of pre-season with a knee injury.

    Josh Vela (ankle) and David Wheater (back) are also out.

    Match facts

    • Birmingham have won each of the last three league encounters with Bolton by a 1-0 scoreline, the Blues' best winning run against Bolton since September 1965.
    • These two sides have not played out a draw at St Andrew's in the league since November 2000, with Birmingham winning seven and Bolton winning four.
    • Harry Redknapp has won his last eight home matches against Bolton in all competitions - one game with Portsmouth, six with Tottenham and one with QPR.
    • Bolton have failed to score in their last three league meetings against Birmingham for the first time since 1949 - they have never gone four consecutive league games without scoring against the Blues.

    Find out more

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff22004046
    2Wolves22003036
    3Nottm Forest22005326
    4Ipswich22003126
    5Hull21105234
    6Sunderland21104224
    7QPR21103124
    8Leeds21103214
    9Preston21101014
    10Bristol City21014313
    11Birmingham21012203
    12Middlesbrough21011103
    13Sheff Utd21011103
    14Fulham20202202
    15Bolton201134-11
    16Millwall201112-11
    17Sheff Wed201112-11
    18Norwich201124-21
    19Derby201113-21
    20Reading201113-21
    21Aston Villa201114-31
    22Brentford200235-20
    23Barnsley200225-30
    24Burton200215-40
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC