Championship
Barnsley19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Oakwell

Barnsley v Nottingham Forest

Kieran Dowell
Kieran Dowell's goal against Brentford on Saturday proved to be the winner
Click here for live text coverage on Tuesday 19:00-22:15 BST

    Barnsley could give a first start to on-loan Leicester winger Harvey Barnes, who came on in their loss to Ipswich.

    The Tykes hope to receive international clearance in time to hand Senegalese striker Mamadou Thiam his debut.

    Nottingham Forest midfielder Kieran Dowell, on loan from Everton, is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score against Brentford.

    Chris Cohen could return from a knock, while Apostolos Vellios is among those hoping for a recall to the squad.

    Match facts

    • Barnsley have scored in each of their last 14 home league encounters with Forest (W7 D4 L3), although they have conceded nine in their last three.
    • Indeed, Forest have won on two of their last three visits to Barnsley in the league (L1), this is after just two wins in their previous 18 trips.
    • Forest will be looking to win their opening three games to a league season for the first time since 2013-14.
    • Barnsley's George Moncur has created eight chances in the Championship this season, more than any other player. Despite this, he is yet to register an assist.

    Find out more

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Tuesday 15th August 2017

    View all Championship fixtures

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Cardiff22004046
    2Wolves22003036
    3Nottm Forest22005326
    4Ipswich22003126
    5Hull21105234
    6Sunderland21104224
    7QPR21103124
    8Leeds21103214
    9Preston21101014
    10Bristol City21014313
    11Birmingham21012203
    12Middlesbrough21011103
    13Sheff Utd21011103
    14Fulham20202202
    15Bolton201134-11
    16Millwall201112-11
    17Sheff Wed201112-11
    18Norwich201124-21
    19Derby201113-21
    20Reading201113-21
    21Aston Villa201114-31
    22Brentford200235-20
    23Barnsley200225-30
    24Burton200215-40
    View full Championship table

    Top Stories

    Explore the BBC