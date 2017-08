Chris Holroyd joined Wrexham from Macclesfield

Wrexham are without striker Chris Holroyd as they bid for a first victory of the season as he has a shoulder injury.

However, Dragons central defender Manny Smith faces his former club.

Gateshead's former Newport defender, Scott Barrow, misses out on a trip to Wales with a knee injury sustained in the 3-0 win over Torquay United.

Gateshead have Wrexham old boys Wes York, Russell Penn and Jamal Fyfield in their squad.