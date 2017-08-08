Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Manchester City, Southampton, Nice, Patrick Roberts, Hearts, Edgar Davids, Sunderland, Aston Villa

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Southampton have entered the hunt to take Patrick Roberts on loan from Manchester City and having a chance to play in the Premier League could prove too good to turn down for the 20-year-old winger who is also wanted by Celtic and Nice. (Daily Mirror)

Nice have pulled out of the race to sign Celtic target Patrick Roberts after securing Monaco's Allan Saint-Maximin as the winger tells his parent club he would like to return to the Scottish champions on loan.(Daily Mail)

Winger Patrick Roberts will today tell Manchester City he wants to return for another loan spell with Celtic.(Scottish Sun)

Rangers will now step up their pursuit of Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean and Hearts winger Jamie Walker after banking £1m from Ipswich Town for striker Martyn Waghorn and manager Pedro Caixinha hopes to have secured at least one before this month's transfer window closes. (Scottish Sun)

Former Netherlands midfielder Edgar Davids has joined ex-England manager Steve McClaren in applying for the head coach role at Hearts.(Daily Record)

England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd has joined former England boss Steve McClaren and Owen Coyle, last of Blackburn Rovers, in the running for the Hearts job, but former Tynecastle skipper Steven Pressley is now unlikely to feature on a short list drawn up by Ann Budge and director of football Craig Levein. (Daily Mail)

Sunderland are hopeful of signing Aston Villa's 30-year-old Scotland striker, Ross McCormack, before the transfer deadline.(Sunderland Echo)

