George Thomas: Leicester City sign Coventry City forward for undisclosed fee

George Thomas joined Coventry aged nine and made his professional debut as a 16-year-old

Leicester City have signed forward George Thomas from Coventry City on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Thomas scored nine goals last season and got the winner when the Sky Blues won the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.

The 20-year-old, who can play either as a striker or in midfield, represented Wales Under-20s at this summer's Toulon Tournament in France.

His contract with Coventry expired in June, with Leicester agreeing compensation with the League Two side.

"I'm delighted to get it over the line finally and I'm looking forward to the season coming and seeing what I can do," he told the club website.

Former Yeovil loanee Thomas will initially be part of the development squad with the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

