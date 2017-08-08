Motherwell's Trevor Carson says playing Rangers helped him warm to Scots game

Trevor Carson enjoyed the atmosphere despite a 2-1 defeat by Rangers

Motherwell's Trevor Carson says playing against Rangers in front of a big crowd at Fir Park has eliminated his doubts about moving to Scottish football.

And the summer signing from Hartlepool United hopes it will help him earn a first cap for Northern Ireland.

"The stage I had on Sunday is what made coming up here worthwhile," said the 29-year-old goalkeeper.

"I think I've played 300 career games, but Sunday was by the far biggest game I've ever played in."

Carson had previously admitted he was unsure if Scotland's top-flight was the right move for his career.

But the goalkeeper, who has represented his country at B level, said: "You don't get those sort of games down in the English lower leagues with the atmosphere and everything else round the game.

"The fact I went into it with no nerves just told me this is the stage I'm supposed to be playing at.

"I came out of it thinking I want more. But, for now, I can't think about the international stage - I just need to focus on Motherwell and then see where it takes me.

"I've never hid the fact I'd love to be part of the Northern Ireland squad, but there are four or five other keepers saying the same."

Trevor Carson is enjoying his move to Fir Park from Hartlepool

Carson aims to reward Motherwell and manager Stephen Robinson, who showed their determination to secure his signature by paying an undisclosed fee despite the club's limited budget.

"I feel a wee bit of responsibility now to work that bit harder and repay his faith," he said.

"He showed a lot of commitment to get me during the summer because there were times the deal looked dead."

Carson, who came through the youth ranks at Sunderland without making the first team, had six loan spells in the English lower leagues before joining Bury.

Further moves to Portsmouth then Cheltenham Town followed before two years at Victoria Park, with Robinson's approach coming after Pools' relegation from League Two.

"As footballers, you always say the dressing room you're in is the best, but I can honestly say that coming in it's been such an easy transition because there is not one bad egg in the team," added Carson.

"The lads have been giving me a bit of stick, though, and saying the gaffer is my dad because we are fellow countrymen.

"But I've worked with the gaffer before with Northern Ireland and I knew what he was all about."