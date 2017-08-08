Eddie Howe: Bournemouth manager seeking Premier League momentum

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe made more than 250 appearances for the Cherries during his playing career

Bournemouth will try to emulate their strong finish last season when they begin the new Premier League campaign on Saturday, says manager Eddie Howe.

The Cherries went unbeaten in their last five games in 2016-17 to secure ninth place - their best finish since making their top-flight debut two seasons ago.

"We built good momentum at the end of last season," Howe, 39, said.

"We'd love to start the new season with that still strong throughout the team."

Bournemouth completed their pre-season schedule with a 2-2 draw against Serie A side Napoli at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday and open their league campaign away at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

"I feel the players are where they need to be fitness-wise, we needed the game (against Napoli)," Howe told BBC Radio Solent.

"I'm looking forward to the competition next season, looking forward to getting going and playing for points, that's what it's all about.

"This has been a good pre-season and an enjoyable one. I think we're ready for the season."

Cherries defender Steve Cook added: "There is healthy competition for every position. We need to grow from last season, and this squad is probably the best we've ever had.

"The ultimate aim is getting enough points to stay in this league. Hopefully we can do that as early as possible and then revaluate where we want to be."