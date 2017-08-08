Callum Williams: Gateshead sign Newcastle United defender until 6 January

From the section

Callum Williams is yet to make a senior appearance for Newcastle United

Newcastle United have loaned defender Callum Williams to National League side Gateshead on a deal which expires on 6 January 2018.

Williams can play both centre-half and full-back and featured for his parent club in July's 3-0 pre-season warm-up win against Gateshead.

The 20-year-old was a regular for the under-23 squad last term, playing 33 games for Peter Beardsley's side.

He is available for the Tynesiders' league game with Guiseley on Tuesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.