Richarlison: Watford sign Brazil Under-20 forward on five-year deal

Richarlison (left) had also been linked with Chelsea this summer

Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazil Under-20 international Richarlison after he was granted a work permit.

The 20-year-old forward has joined on a five-year contract from Fluminense for about £11m.

Richarlison was signed by Brazilian top division side Fluminense from second-tier side America Mineiro in 2016.

He made 67 appearances for Fluminense and scored 19 goals, while he has two goals in eight Brazil U20 outings.

Watford start their Premier League campaign at home against Liverpool on Saturday in a 12:30 BST kick-off.