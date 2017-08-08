Rangers: Pedro Caixinha wants Josh Windass to be a more complete player

Josh Windass was unable to hold down a regular first-team slot at Rangers last season

Pedro Caixinha is convinced Josh Windass will become a key figure in his new-look Rangers side - if he can improve certain aspects of his game.

Windass was in great form in the first half of Rangers' 2-1 win at Motherwell on Sunday, but his boss identified areas of weakness over the 90 minutes.

"Josh is a very good prospect," Caixinha said.

"I'm keen to change the way he sees the game, how he approaches it, so he can become a much more complete player."

Former Accrington Stanley midfielder Windass twice hit the woodwork as the Ibrox side took an early lead and dominated the first 20 minutes of their Premiership opener at Fir Park.

Caixinha wants Windass to pay more attention to his defensive duties

The hosts, however, hit back before half time through Ben Heneghan and it took a second-half penalty from Graham Dorrans, who also scored Rangers' opener, to secure three points.

Caixinha highlighted defensive weaknesses in Windass' game after Sunday's match and the Portuguese hopes the 23-year-old can sharpen up to fulfil his potential.

"He has huge physicality when he accelerates the game forward on the pitch," the manager said. "Things are going in the right direction, but we need to keep working hard.

"I always like to look for the points where our individual players need to improve. It doesn't matter if it's one of the youngest like Josh or one of the oldest like Bruno Alves or Kenny Miller.

"If we have some points that we identify as a pattern that we can change in a training session or by watching some footage to convince them they need to do it, then we will.

"If he can give you all that he does and that he understands the other moments of the game, the defensive ones, and that you need to be switched on all the time, then I will be glad to help him.

Harry Forrester looks to be nearing a return to English football

"He knows that and we are working together in the direction."

Ahead of his side's League Cup second round meeting with Dunfermline Athletic on Wednesday, Caixinha paid tribute to "great professional" Martyn Waghorn, the striker sold by Rangers to Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Midfielder Harry Forrester could also be edging closer to a Ibrox exit, with Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic monitoring the 26-year-old's situation.

Forrester joined Rangers in the 2016 January transfer window and helped them win promotion to the Premiership but was told in June he is not part of manager Pedro Caixinha's plans.