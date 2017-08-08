Gaetano Berardi: Leeds United full-back signs new three-year contract to 2020

From the section

Gaetano Berardi made 29 appearances in all competitions for Leeds in 2016-17

Leeds United full-back Gaetano Berardi has signed a new three-year contract with the Championship club.

The 28-year-old has made 69 league starts for Leeds since signing from Italian club Sampdoria in July 2014.

A senior Switzerland international, Berardi can play at either right-back or left-back.

He played 38 minutes before being withdrawn with an injury as Leeds began their 2017-18 season with a 3-2 win at newly-promoted Bolton on Sunday.﻿